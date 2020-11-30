Charlyn A. Williams, 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Charlyn A. Williams, 68, of Cooper Street, Watertown, died early Friday morning November 27, 2020 in the Town of Watertown under the care of her loving daughter, grandkids, and Hospice. Char was born in Watertown on August 20,1952, the daughter of Robert Charles and Jean M. Van Ootegham Hunt.
She graduated from Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Elementary and Immaculate Heart Central Schools, Watertown. She was employed by Marine Midland Bank in Watertown as a teller and retired as head teller due to illness. Char had been a member of St. Patrick’s Church and greatly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Charlyn is survived by her husband, Michael G. “Beaver” Williams; her mother, Jean Marie Hunt, Watertown; a son Vincent M. Williams and his wife Jennifer of Adams Center; a daughter, Kristi L. Biccum, Town of Watertown; 6 grandchildren; a brother Robert C. Hunt and his wife Tina of the Town of Lyme; 2 nieces, 1 nephew and cousins.
No services will be held at this time, with arrangements entrusted to Cummings Funeral Service, Inc. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, New York 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
