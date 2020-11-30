Copenhagen schools learning remotely, issues with building’s heating system

COPENHAGEN, N.Y. (WWNY) - All Copenhagen Central School students will be learning remotely Tuesday, December 1st.
Due to issues with the school’s heating system, temperatures in the building are not at an acceptable level. It is an issue the district hopes to have fixed so in-person instruction can resume on Wednesday, December 2nd.
Students, parents, and staff have been notified of this change via ParentSquare.
All 6-12 students will be expected to connect with their teachers Tuesday at their regularly scheduled times. Tuesday is a “B” Day.
PK-5th grade should have packets already at home.
The school district says transportation for BOCES students to Glenfield and Watertown as well as for students who attend special programs will continue in the meantime.
