COVID: 5 deaths, 120 new cases, 17 hospitalizations reported Monday in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - At least 5 COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday in the tri-county region. In addition, Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties reported their highest number of COVID-positive tests since the pandemic began.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Monday that 65 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 953.
Officials said 222 cases are active and 9 people are hospitalized.
The county reported Monday that 11 people have died from COVID-19 - that’s 2 new deaths since public health’s last report last Wednesday.
However, the United Helpers Ogdensburg Rehabilitation and Senior Care reports 5 people in its nursing home have died since Thanksgiving.
According to the county, 720 cases have been released from isolation.
Jefferson County
There were 45 new cases to report in Jefferson County Monday.
Four people are hospitalized; 204 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,256 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 802 positive cases.
The county says 589 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 10 new cases Monday.
The county has had a total of 339 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
Officials said 120 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Monday that 7 people are hospitalized and 65 are in isolation.
Another 310 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 270 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.