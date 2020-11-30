CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Della Roberts Robinson, 77, formerly of Clayton, passed away Tuesday morning, November 24, 2020, at Carthage Center where she had resided for over four years.
Della was born in Gouverneur on March 28, 1943, daughter of Edward and Dorothy (Geer) Roberts. She and her companion of 45 years, Daniel W. “Red” Robinson, lived in Clayton and she worked as a deli clerk for the Big M, now Shurfine. She enjoyed watching birds and flowers.
She is survived by her son Barry D. Robinson, LaFargeville, grandson Samuel David and granddaughter Cora-Beth Louise; daughter Cheryl Locy Walrath, Hermon, granddaughter Krystal Walrath (Keith) Davis and her children Carlie and Ryanna, all of Lisbon, grandson William Walrath, Hermon; daughter Jennifer Locy (Charles) Parker, granddaughter Alicia Parker and her children Rose and Joseph, all of Killeen, TX, grandson Dustin (Ashley) Parker and his children Cullen, June and John all of Harker Heights, TX; son-in-law Jeff Grant, Cape Vincent, and his children, Brittani, Brandon, Chase, and Charritty; two sisters, Peggy (Les) Weeman, Evans Mills and Kathy Sawyer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Della was predeceased by Red, January 24, 2013, daughter Debbie Grant, April, 2, 2012, and two brothers, Harley Roberts, who died in Vietnam, and Edward Roberts, and 3 siblings that died young.
As per her wishes, there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. Donations in Della’s name may be made to either the Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or the American Diabetes Assoc., 6390 Fly Rd., E. Syracuse, NY 13057.
