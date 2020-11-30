Horror Film Review - Derelicts

When it comes to horror films, no festive date on the calendar has gone unchallenged. Since, Bob Clark, reinvigorated the horror genre in 1974 with the classic, Black Christmas, there have been a slew of filmmakers who have attempted to similarly cash in by bringing havoc to an otherwise unassuming and pleasant holiday. Halloween, being the most accessed for obvious reasons, has had many successes with films like, Trick ‘r’ Treat, and John Carpenter’s game changer, Halloween. There have been many who have revisited Christmas and provided fun takes on the normally cheerful holiday. Films like, My Bloody Valentine, April Fools Day, and New Year’s Evil, have mined scares from lesser observed holidays. However, there are a few holidays that are still seeking a champion from the horror game. Movies that not only provide the thrills and chills but also capture and present the essence of the holiday that they are desecrating. Thanksgiving is very high on that short list.