James Arthur Typhair, 77, of Gouverneur

James loved hunting and fishing and rarely left the house without a pole and tackle box loaded in his vehicle. He was especially proud to teach his grandchildren how to catch and clean fish, and his favorite song to get them to bite [Fishy, fishy in the brook, come and bite my little hook!]. James was also known for being a “rock hound.” He loved digging for crystals and minerals throughout the local area and the Herkimer Diamond Mine and is accredited with 14 various mineral finds and contributions to the New York State Academy of Minerology. He often could be seen tinkering in his garage, working on his various vehicles and those of others always willing to help where he could.