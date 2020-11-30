James Arthur Typhair, 77, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - James Arthur Typhair, age 77, passed away on November 29, 2020.
James was born on June 28, 1943 in Gouverneur to the late Lemuel M. and Irene C. (Denecia) Typhair. He attended school in DeKalb Junction and went on to work at a feed mill and several farm-hand jobs to include working on beef cattle and hog farms in Sumter, SC and Troy, Missouri. James returned to NY and worked at the Beaunit Fibers and Tire Mold Company in Utica. He then worked as a steel worker for New York Mills in Utica, which lead to his transfer to Gouverneur’s Cives Steel Company, where he worked as fitter. One of the “jobs” that James was proud of and loved doing, was playing Santa Clause for schools and local banks and he did that for several years.
James loved hunting and fishing and rarely left the house without a pole and tackle box loaded in his vehicle. He was especially proud to teach his grandchildren how to catch and clean fish, and his favorite song to get them to bite [Fishy, fishy in the brook, come and bite my little hook!]. James was also known for being a “rock hound.” He loved digging for crystals and minerals throughout the local area and the Herkimer Diamond Mine and is accredited with 14 various mineral finds and contributions to the New York State Academy of Minerology. He often could be seen tinkering in his garage, working on his various vehicles and those of others always willing to help where he could.
James served on the Antwerp Volunteer Fire Department while residing there in 1974. Being a man of faith, James also volunteered his time driving the Richville Baptist Church van for many years. He also served as a member of the Gouverneur VFW DAD’s for several years, where he was honored as the “Dad of the year” in 1998, and was always happy to help in the kitchen during fund raisers and bull-head feeds.
Surviving are his former wife, Patricia Typhair of Texas, two daughters, Betsy and husband Thomas Cummings and Rosemary Briscoe, both of Gouverneur; two sons, George and wife Michelle Typhair of Theresa and Allen and wife Sara Typhair of Texas; a brother, William and wife Martha Typhair of DeKalb; four sisters, Marie and husband Thomas McCoy of Rome, Doris and husband Ronnie Fuller of Texas, Mona Taylor of Ogdensburg and Carol Durham of South Carolina; 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
James is predeceased by his parents; a brother, Lemuel A. Typhair and a sister, Joan A. Shampine.
Calling hours for James will be at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. with a graveside service following at Fairview Cemetery in Edwards. In lieu of a signed guest book, condolences may be made online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in James’ memory to the VFW DAD’s, 100 W. Main St., Gouverneur, NY 13642.
