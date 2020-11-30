Joanne E. Burritt, 78, formerly of Sackets Harbor

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joanne E. Burritt, 78, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 26th, at her home.
She was born August 3, 1942 in Sackets Harbor, NY, daughter of Donald A. Sr. and Ellen E. McGrath Cronk. She graduated from Pulaski Academy & Central School and then from Crouse Irving School of Nursing.
She married the love of her life, William H. Cook, on August 28, 1961, at St. John’s Church in Oswego. Following Mr. Cook’s passing, she also had marriages to Richard Rucynski and Hugh Burritt.
Joanne was a mother, grandma, nurse, secretary, real estate and life insurance agent, customer service representative, reference source “go to”, office manager and Mary Kay consultant. She retired in 1997.
She played a pivotal part in developing the Salmon Fish Hatchery, which started in Pulaski, NY. She was a Girl Scout Leader and a huge leader in orchestrating events to benefit the Children’s Miracle Network, among many other community fund raising events.
She is survived by her mother, Ellen E. Cronk, sons, William H. Cook, Jr, David Burritt, Scott Burritt and Jamie Burritt, daughters, Suzanne Cook, Kimberly(William) Sloan, Michele Cook and Maureen (Wink) Rucynski, a brother, Donald Cronk, Jr, a sister, Katherine (Tony) Folino, five grandchildren, Zachary Sizemore, Cole W. Shurtleff, Colin Sloan, Kennedy Shurtleff and Carly Sloan, a great grandson, Connor Sizemore, and in laws, Carol Cook Vescio, Cathy Cook and George L. Cook, Jr. Besides her husband William, she was predeceased by her father Donald Sr., by her loving daughter, Katherine M. Cook.
Her motto in life was “Eat your dessert first”
A celebration of life service and burial in St. Paul’s Cemetery will be announced in the spring of 2021.
Memorial donations may be made to the K M Cookiefight, c/o Suzanne Cook, 14 Thistle Dr., Oswego, NY 13126.
Arrangements are with Costello Funeral Service, Alexandria Bay, NY.
Online condolences may be made at costellofuneralservice.com
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.