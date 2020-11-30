June Henry McQueeney, 88, formerly of Waddington

Through her children, she became interested and involved with the Madrid-Waddington Central School (MWCS) system where she had the distinction of being the first woman elected to the school board, serving as president for two terms. As a board member, she championed extra-curricular activities; supporting the music, theater, debate, and athletics programs with gusto; rarely missing any school event. For her efforts relative to sports, she was named to the MWCS Hall of Fame.