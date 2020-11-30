Little Theatre of Watertown BedTime Stories

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
The Little Theatre of Watertown Presents Bedtime Stories – Holiday Edition Read-Aloud Video Series from December 3 to December 31
Grab your blankets and snuggle up in your jammies as we share a holiday-themed bedtime story, read by North Country storytellers. The Little Theatre of Watertown, Inc. is excited to present our weekly read-aloud video series for children called “Bedtime Stories – Holiday Edition.”
Join us for a five-week series starting at 6:30 pm ET beginning December 3 and ending December 31. The books in the series include:
December 3: The Day Santa Stopped Believing in Harold by Maureen Fergus
December 6. How Santa, Rudolph and Cedric the Camel Saved Christmas by Robyn Galloway
December 10. Hanukkah Bear by Eric A. Kimmel
December 13. A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz
December 17. How the Grinch Stole Christmas by Dr. Seuss
December 20. The Littlest Elf by Brandi Dougherty
December 24. A Visit From St. Nicholas/The Night Before Christmas by Clement C. Moore
December 27. Li’l Rabbit’s Kwanzaa by Donna L. Washington
Videos will stream on The Little Theatre of Watertown YouTube channel (https://rb.gy/arudev) free of charge; however, donations are gratefully appreciated.
“Little Theatre of Watertown (LTW) board member Laura Oakes recalls, “I was lucky enough to have been read to as a child which really developed my love of reading. When the LTW project committee brainstormed project ideas, producing Bedtime Stories in character seemed like a perfect fit for our organization. I hope that families watch together and see the care put into telling each story.”
For a full schedule of stories, visit our website at littletheatreofwatertown.com.
WHO: Little Theatre of Watertown presents “Bedtime Stories – Holiday Edition”
WHAT: Join us for a five-week series of popular holiday bedtime stories read by North Country actors
WHEN: Weekly at 6:30 pm starting December 3 and ending December 31.
WHERE: Little Theatre of Watertown YouTube channel (https://rb.gy/arudev)
