Man in critical condition after being shot in abdomen at Felts Mills home, officials say

FELTS MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - The man who was shot over the weekend in Felts Mills in the town of Rutland was listed in critical, but stable condition Monday.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said the 35 year old man is being treated at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse for a single gunshot wound to his abdomen.
The man’s name is being withheld.
According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting likely occurred at the victim’s home on Main Street in Felts Mills, but the injured man was unable to call for help.
Officials said an acquaintance took him to West Carthage in search of help. The shooting victim was airlifted to the hospital in Syracuse.
No suspects have been arrested at this time. Officials said the danger to the public “is considered minimal at this time, as it appears the victim was specifically targeted.
If you have information about the shooting, call 315-786-2601 or send a private message on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page. Tips can be kept confidential.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.