Rain today, rain & snow tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It looks as if much of Monday will be a washout.
Rain moves in by afternoon. It will be breezy and rain could be heavy at times.
Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.
Rain continues off and on overnight and is likely again on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be around 40 and Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.
Rain changes to snow Tuesday night and that continues into Wednesday morning.
Rain and snow are likely Wednesday, including a chance of lake effect snow into Wednesday night. Much of the snow will be over the Tug Hill and parts of the Adirondacks
Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s on Thursday.
There’s a small chance of rain or snow on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Highs will be around 40 on Friday and Saturday and in the mid-30s on Sunday.
