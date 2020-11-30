Richard “Babe” A. Brossoit, 79, of Ogdensburg

“Babe” was born on March 16, 1941 in Ogdensburg, a son of Albert & Clarabelle (Donaldson) Brossoit. He attended Ogdensburg Schools and the Rome School for the deaf. He later married Joan Hall on May 18, 1968. During his career he worked at A & W, Kraft Foods, Aileo Cheese and the Bridge & Port Authority on the railroad. He retired on disability in 1979.