Richard “Babe” A. Brossoit, 79, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Funeral services for Richard “Babe” A. Brossoit, age 79 of Ogdensburg, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (December 3, 2020) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Calling hours will be held prior from 11:00am until the time of the funeral. Entombment will follow at Foxwood Memorial Park. Mr. Brossoit passed away early Monday morning (Nov 30th) at the United Helpers Riverledge Nursing Home.
Surviving are his wife Joan; a son Randy (Madison) Brossoit; two daughters Dawn (Donnie) Dobbs and Peggy Martin all of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Melinda Martin, Jessica Martin, Bryan Martin and Camden Brossoit; great-grandchildren Taylor, Abby, Hayden, Tinsley, Brock, Dustin, Skyler and a new baby on the way; a ½ sister Dora Gauthier of Ogdensburg; and several nieces, nephews & cousins.
He was predeceased by four brothers Milford, Robert, Douglas & Donald Brossoit and a sister Linda Brossoit.
“Babe” was born on March 16, 1941 in Ogdensburg, a son of Albert & Clarabelle (Donaldson) Brossoit. He attended Ogdensburg Schools and the Rome School for the deaf. He later married Joan Hall on May 18, 1968. During his career he worked at A & W, Kraft Foods, Aileo Cheese and the Bridge & Port Authority on the railroad. He retired on disability in 1979.
He enjoyed dancing, riding snowmobiles, playing basketball, roller skating, fishing and spending time with his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence County SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
