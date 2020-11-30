Richard C. “Dick” Nautel, 73, of Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard C. “Dick” Nautel, 73, of County Route 27, Canton died early Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center.
The family will receive friends on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Please practice social distancing and wear a mask. Additional off-street parking is available behind “LUNA” at 18 Park Street.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Canton Fire & Rescue, 77 Riverside Drive, Canton, NY 13617 or to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676.
Dick was born August 31, 1947 in Canton, NY a son of the late Richard F. and Elizabeth (Gratto) Nautel and attended Canton High School.
On July 25, 1987 he married the late Terri L. Gemmill. The couple were married 28 years. Terri died August 22, 2015.
Together the couple owned and operated The Meadows Restaurant in Canton for 25 years. Previously he and Terri operated Rustics Custom Sawing selling log cabin kits; he logged timber and firewood with Lloyd Berrigar; sold Christmas trees; made maple syrup with Bob McCarthy and Larry Hill; drilled wells for a time; worked at J&L Steel in Star Lake; and Viking Snow Plow in Harrisville.
Dick also enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and playing cards.
He is survived by a son, Richard C. Nautel, Jr. of Gilmer, TX; a daughter, Sheila (Glenn) Bullock of Russell; a step-son, Travis Clary and companion Jeri Anne Cole; five grandchildren, Aric and wife Jacinda, Aaron and Amanda Nautel, Hallee Bullock and Faith Clary; a great-granddaughter, Olivia Nautel; and a sister, Grace Thayer of Albany, NY.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org
