Snow on the way.

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Colder air will move into the region Tuesday night behind an area of low pressure. Expect rain showers tonight with lows in the 40′s.
Rain showers are expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40′s. Some snow will mix in on the Tug Hill late in the day. Rain and snow showers are likely Tuesday night. Lows will be in the 30′s.
Wednesday will be colder with highs in the middle 30′s. Snow is expected, with a few inches of accumulation on the Tug Hill.
Thursday will be partly sunny and cold, with highs in the upper 30′s.
