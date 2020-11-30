SPCA: senior kitty Buttercup

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Buttercup is a very sweet senior kitty.
Jefferson County SPCA executive director Jordan Rodriguez and shelter manager Lexi Norris presented her as this week’s featured pet.
At 14 years old, Buttercup is in very good health, although she does need a special diet because of a kidney issue.
Rodriguez and Norris said it’s important to think of donating to the SPCA this time of year, because times often get lean during the holiday season.
They also said people should think twice before giving someone a cat or dog for Christmas. Make sure it’s a commitment they want keep.
If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can make an appointment by calling the shelter at 315-782-3260 or visit jeffersoncountyspca.org.
The website is also where you need to go to make a donation or see what pets are available to adopt.
