Stepping Up: Volunteer driver stays on the road, to help during pandemic

TOWN OF PAMELIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Her blue Nissan Sentra can be seen all over the North Country. Kathy Hicks has been driving for the Volunteer Transportation Center for three-and-a-half years. She takes people to doctor’s appointments, the grocery store, and anywhere in between.
“It makes me feel good to be able to help someone else that wouldn’t otherwise be able to go to their appointments,” Hicks said.
VTC officials say they’re always in need of volunteer drivers and that need is even greater during the pandemic. As times have gotten tough, Hicks has never stopped driving.
“People have told me if this- if it wasn’t for this organization or this transportation available, they wouldn’t be able to go to their doctor’s appointments which is very vital,” Hicks said.
Hicks says she enjoys meeting and getting to know the people she drives. Those who work with her say having a person like Kathy on the team is clutch.
“Kathy’s always at the ready,” said Jeremiah Papineau, VTC Foundation director. “If there’s ever a time when we need somebody to transport a client, if she can make it work in her schedule, she will. So when you have volunteer drivers like Kathy that step up to the plate and say, ‘Put me in whenever you need me,’ that’s a huge help.”
Hicks says as long as she’s able and has a working vehicle, she’s going to keep doing what she loves.
