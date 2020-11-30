Your Turn: feedback on worship ruling, panic shopping & soldier’s donation

By Diane Rutherford | November 30, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 3:38 PM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled New York can’t enforce certain attendance limits at houses of worship in areas designated as hard hit by COVID-19:

Praise God!...Stop living in fear and letting government leaders take away our freedoms.

Chad Kaiser

What a ridiculous ruling. This is a national emergency.

Eileen Santamour

Common sense prevailed!

Fewny Firmament

The virus doesn’t care about religion. These gatherings will continue to help the virus grow.

Scott Arnold

Panic shopping happened when the pandemic first started. But now, TOPS Friendly Markets says buying in bulk isn’t necessary:

People are only purchasing extra items in case of a shut down. Plus, it isn’t safe to make multiple trips to any store.

Dean White

Buying in bulk is a good idea when you live where you get bad winter storms.

Kimberly Hirschey

A Fort Drum soldier anonymously donated 9 Thanksgiving meals for North Country families:

We’re fortunate to have so many great people at Fort Drum.

Ruth Soules

God bless this soldier!

Janine Johnson

