BCA’s gift drive is now to go

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - BCA Architects and Engineers’ 26th annual Gift Drive is switching to a “to go” event.
BCA’s Kelly Reinhardt says they have to forego the usual celebration this year because of COVID-19.
Watch her 7 News This Morning interview in the video above.
Normally, there’s a party where people bring two unwrapped toys to give away.
This year, people can drive through and drop off gifts off at BCA’s office at 327 Mullin Street in Watertown from 4 to 6 p.m. on December 2 and 3 (Wednesday and Thursday this week).
People who donate get a cocktail party to go.
You can find out more at www.thebcgroup.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.