Boutique Air could add Massena to Baltimore flight

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena wants to keep Boutique Air as its carrier at the airport and it could add another city to fly to.
That recommendation came late Tuesday afternoon during a virtual town board meeting.
Boutique Air was one of three choices the board had; the others were Cape Air and Southern Airways Express.
Boutique Air will continue to provide service to Boston as it has for a while.
But Boutique is also planning to do a mid-day flight to Baltimore out of Massena.
The plans need federal approval. The new contract would start in April 2021.
