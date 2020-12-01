Boutique Air could add Massena to Baltimore flight

Massena International Airport (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff | December 1, 2020 at 5:27 PM EST - Updated December 1 at 5:27 PM

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena wants to keep Boutique Air as its carrier at the airport and it could add another city to fly to.

That recommendation came late Tuesday afternoon during a virtual town board meeting.

Boutique Air was one of three choices the board had; the others were Cape Air and Southern Airways Express.

Boutique Air will continue to provide service to Boston as it has for a while.

But Boutique is also planning to do a mid-day flight to Baltimore out of Massena.

The plans need federal approval. The new contract would start in April 2021.

