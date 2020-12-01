Clayton Opera House - A Celtic Christmas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Coming to the Clayton Opera House on December 5, 2020 at 8 pm!
Deck the halls and grab the Eggnog! A Virtually Celtic Christmas concert is coming to the Clayton Opera house! Filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland, the festive Holiday concert features the ethereal voice of top Irish tenor Michael Londra, backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra, two nationally acclaimed choirs (Valda Choir and The Presentation Children’s Choir), and top-class guest singers and musicians from the island of Ireland.
A Virtually Celtic Christmas features a mix of heartwarming traditional carols such as The Wexford Carol performed in the county it was composed, haunting ancient Gaelic hymns, Holiday standards and original songs that audiences familiar with Michael’s recordings will know well. In short, a wonderful array of songs to warm the listener on a winter’s evening.
Purchasing a ticket for A Virtually Celtic Christmas will not only gain access to a wonderful Holiday show, performed by some of Ireland’s most talented artists, but will also lend your support to the Clayton Opera House during these difficult times. Tickets are available below!
Tickets are just $25 and are valid for 48 hours after the concert date!
