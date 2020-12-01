COVID-19 breaks out at United Helpers in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - There is a COVID-19 outbreak at United Helpers Canton Rehabilitation and Senior Care.
Three residents and two staff members tested positive over the weekend.
The outbreak is in the skilled nursing facility only and not the assisted living section.
Residents with the disease are in isolation and the two staff members are quarantining at home.
All residents in the skilled nursing facility have been tested. Testing will continue for both residents and staff.
