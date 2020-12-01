COVID-19: 73 new cases, 5 deaths reported Tuesday in tri-county region

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported a record number of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 16 people died from the virus to date.
Jefferson County
There were 54 new cases to report in Jefferson County Tuesday. That’s a record single-day number of cases for the county.
Five people are hospitalized; 241 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,280 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 856 positive cases and 5 deaths.
The county says 605 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
Jefferson County Board of Legislators chair Scott Gray says there’s a delay in getting people tested and getting results.
“There’s a delay in testing because of the magnitude of testing being done and we’re hoping to address that in the next couple of days,” he said.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Tuesday that 11 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 964.
Officials said 214 cases are active and 7 people are hospitalized.
The county reported Tuesday that 16 people to date have died from COVID-19 - that’s 5 additional deaths since public health’s report on Monday.
According to the county, 734 cases have been released from isolation.
“Many of the people are not receptive to being told you need to quarantine yourself when they aren’t sick. If they’ve been in contact with somebody that turned out out have the COVID, they need to help, help mitigate the spread so it doesn’t spread to those that are vulnerable,” said county Legislator Kevin Acres.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 8 new cases Tuesday.
The county has had a total of 347 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
Officials said 120 of the recent cases are connected to an October 11 religious gathering at the Apostolic Christian Church in the town of New Bremen.
The county Public Health Agency said Tuesday that 8 people are hospitalized and 68 are in isolation.
Another 329 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 275 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.