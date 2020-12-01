CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - David A. McGraw, 68, of Calcium and formerly of Dexter, NY, passed away November 30, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
He was born on August 23, 1952 in Hancock, NY, son of William and Marion (Elliott) McGraw. He was raised by his parents John and Virginia McAvoy of Watertown.
David was a 1972 graduate of General Brown Central School District.
He married Diane R. Belcher on March 22, 1975, at the Dexter United Methodist Church.
Upon graduation he worked at NY Air Brake for 18 years. He later worked for Schwan’s Foods, Stature Electric and the N.Y. S. Department of Transportation retiring in 2014, after 10 years of service.
David was a member of the Dexter Fire Department and was a responder for the Dexter Ambulance Squad. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating and camping.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife, Diane R. McGraw, his two sons and a daughter-in-law, William McGraw and Christopher (Amanda) McGraw, and two grandsons, Stuart and Logan. He is also survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Shirley McGraw-Holmes, Rochester, NY and Brenda (Mike) Connor, Gibsonton, FL and one brother and his wife, Randy (Lori) McAvoy, Dexter, NY and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
David is predeceased by his birth parents, his parents, two sisters, Jean Baizan, Mary Failing, and three brothers, John McGraw, Larry McAvoy, and Steven McAvoy.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home. It was David’s wish to be cremated. His burial will take place at the convenience of the family in the Dexter Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the Evans Mills Ambulance Squad 8733 Factory St., Evans Mills, NY 13637 or the Dexter Fire Department 101 Locke St., Dexter, NY 13634.
Condolences may be made online at dexterfuneralhome.com
