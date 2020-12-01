David W. Heidenreich, 87, of Colton

David is survived by his sister, Barbara Heidenreich Denmon (Elmer) of Winchester, VA, three nephews and one niece. Dean Denmon of NYC, Kristen Denmon of Nashville, TN, David Denmon (Brigid) of Ashburn, VA, Paul Denmon of Fairfax, VA (great nephews, DJ, Trevon, Stewart and Charles). He has three step daughters. Linda May-Wiggins (Kevin) of Liverpool, NY (grandaugther, Ashley Kay of Buffalo, NY), Bonnie May of Spencerport, NY and Sherrie May Goldacker of Rockwall, TX. He has two grandchildren. Adam (Danielle) Goldacker of Marin, CA and Brett (Jen) of Chicago, IL. He has a great granddaughter and a second on the way! He is predeceased by his wife, Kay Clift May Heidenreich and his parents, Arthur and Leona (Worden) Heidenreich. David was born on January 30, 1933, in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Arthur and Leona (Worden) Heidenreich. He graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy and later from Paul Smith’s College and Syracuse University Magna Cum Laude in Business Administration. David married Kay E. Clift on June 15, 1985 with Rev. Jack Wells officiating. She predeceased him on April 23, 1989. After graduating with a two year degree from Paul Smith’s College, David travelled with a friend to Alaska. After reconsidering his vocation, he felt compelled to pursue a career in banking and finances. He worked with Marine Midland Bank and retired in 1985. He retired at age 52. That would make any of us jealous these days.