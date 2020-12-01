David W. Heidenreich, 87, of Colton

COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for David W. Heidenreich, age 87, of Colton, NY, will be held at the convenience of the family at Colton United Methodist Church in Colton, NY. Burial is planned for Onondaga Valley Cemetery in Syracuse, NY. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mr. Heidenreich passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Canton, NY from complications of Parkinson’s Induced Dementia.
David is survived by his sister, Barbara Heidenreich Denmon (Elmer) of Winchester, VA, three nephews and one niece. Dean Denmon of NYC, Kristen Denmon of Nashville, TN, David Denmon (Brigid) of Ashburn, VA, Paul Denmon of Fairfax, VA (great nephews, DJ, Trevon, Stewart and Charles). He has three step daughters. Linda May-Wiggins (Kevin) of Liverpool, NY (grandaugther, Ashley Kay of Buffalo, NY), Bonnie May of Spencerport, NY and Sherrie May Goldacker of Rockwall, TX. He has two grandchildren. Adam (Danielle) Goldacker of Marin, CA and Brett (Jen) of Chicago, IL. He has a great granddaughter and a second on the way! He is predeceased by his wife, Kay Clift May Heidenreich and his parents, Arthur and Leona (Worden) Heidenreich. David was born on January 30, 1933, in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Arthur and Leona (Worden) Heidenreich. He graduated from Onondaga Valley Academy and later from Paul Smith’s College and Syracuse University Magna Cum Laude in Business Administration. David married Kay E. Clift on June 15, 1985 with Rev. Jack Wells officiating. She predeceased him on April 23, 1989. After graduating with a two year degree from Paul Smith’s College, David travelled with a friend to Alaska. After reconsidering his vocation, he felt compelled to pursue a career in banking and finances. He worked with Marine Midland Bank and retired in 1985. He retired at age 52. That would make any of us jealous these days.
David and Kay enjoyed only a few years together but they were both so happy. Kay shared his love of the outdoors. After her death, he became active in the repopulation and conservation of Bluebirds along Route 11. He was president of the New York State Bluebird Society and started the Route 11 Educational Trail. He was connected to his local Mason Lodge. David was a quiet friendly integrity filled gentle man who felt deeply and passionately about the earth. He had a quick and funny sense of humor. He has close friends and family near and far. When he moved to upstate New York, his friends became his family. He will be missed. David’s family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to Bruce Winter, Brian and Marci Swanson, Janis Young and Barbara Berninghausen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s memory to The New York State Bluebird Society. Address to Treasurer Murial Prianti, 5157 Orangeport Road, Brewerton, NY 13029. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralshomes.com.
