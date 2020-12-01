Despite the Marks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
ACR Health is proud to announce a virtual reading of Despite These Marks, an original devised play chronicling the effects of the HIV stigma in America. Written by Nicole Weerbrouck, Josh Dorsheimer and Hal Matroni, Despite These Marks began life as a short devised play and was performed at the 2012-2013 Region II Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. The short play was praised by judges and audience members alike. Nick Dalton referred to the piece as “The new voice of AIDS” and “Angels in America” author Tony Kushner offered his support and best wishes to the play’s success. This play uses real interviews for the basis of the script. The interviews include HIV Positive individuals, their family, friends, and HIV activists. The project seeks to expose the often-neglected normalcy that HIV-positive people have, as well as the hardships they struggle with on a day-to-day basis, both from the disease and from the discrimination faced through HIV’s stigmas. Help us commemorate World AIDS Day and support ACR Health.
Tickets: $10 (Any donation of $25 or more will receive a 2020 commemorative “STRENGTH” Holiday Ornament)
Tickets can be purchased through ACR Health at: https://acrhealth.org/donate (please place “PLAY” in the OTHER box when donating
Links to the virtual performance (Zoom) will be emailed to ticket holders by noon on November 30, 2020
We are honored to present our cast list which includes actors and actresses from all over NYS and the US:
HAL: Michael DiBianco CHRIS/BRIAN: Joe Norton ANGIE: Mary Goff JOSH/JIMMY: Paul Nelson PATRICK: Shavon Lloyd NESTOR/JEREMY: Noah LaClair NIKO: Emma Taylor MONIQUE: Dominique Torrez VICTOR: Ken Weatherup
DIANE/SYLVIA: Megan Kemple CECILIA: Jayden Brieanna Helmsley
UNDERSTUDY: Justin Nadal
STAGE MANAGER: Tyler Moss DIRECTOR: Kristie L. Fuller SOUND DESIGN: Rachael Robison OBS TECHNICIAN: Amanda Morisson
Event Schedule:
6pm- Log on 6:30- Preshow 7:00-Curtain 8:00-Talkback with actors
