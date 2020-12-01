Despite the Marks

ACR Health is proud to announce a virtual reading of Despite These Marks, an original devised play chronicling the effects of the HIV stigma in America. Written by Nicole Weerbrouck, Josh Dorsheimer and Hal Matroni, Despite These Marks began life as a short devised play and was performed at the 2012-2013 Region II Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival. The short play was praised by judges and audience members alike. Nick Dalton referred to the piece as “The new voice of AIDS” and “Angels in America” author Tony Kushner offered his support and best wishes to the play’s success. This play uses real interviews for the basis of the script. The interviews include HIV Positive individuals, their family, friends, and HIV activists. The project seeks to expose the often-neglected normalcy that HIV-positive people have, as well as the hardships they struggle with on a day-to-day basis, both from the disease and from the discrimination faced through HIV’s stigmas. Help us commemorate World AIDS Day and support ACR Health.