Evelyn Crowley, 99, of Brasher Falls

Evelyn devoted her time to raising her children and after the death of her husband, supported them while working at St. Lawrence Central School as a custodian, retiring in 1988. Her family was the focus of her life and her priority. Her spirit lives on through her family and her memory will live in their hearts. Evelyn experienced so much in her 99 years and weathered the challenges and changes with her courage. She had her family and faith to sustain her and found enjoyment at Bingo and games of chance.