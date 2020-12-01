Evelyn Crowley, 99, of Brasher Falls

BRASHER FALLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Evelyn Crowley, 99, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Memorial services will be held in the spring on May 7, 2021 with mass at St. Patrick Church at 10 am followed by burial in St. Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Evelyn was born on March 12, 1921 in Dickinson, daughter of the late Claude and Mary (Arquette) Brown. She attended school in Dickinson Center and St. Regis Falls. She married Patrick Michael Crowley on December 4, 1942 at St. Ann Church in St. Regis Falls. He predeceased her on December 12, 1959.
Evelyn devoted her time to raising her children and after the death of her husband, supported them while working at St. Lawrence Central School as a custodian, retiring in 1988. Her family was the focus of her life and her priority. Her spirit lives on through her family and her memory will live in their hearts. Evelyn experienced so much in her 99 years and weathered the challenges and changes with her courage. She had her family and faith to sustain her and found enjoyment at Bingo and games of chance.
She is survived by her four children: Patricia Quinell of Brasher Falls, Cathy and Gary Tharrett of Brasher Falls, Cindy Leger of Red Lion, PA and Tim and Anne Crowley of Brasher Falls,10 Grandchildren: Tricia and Shawn Donalis, Patrick and Annie Tharrett, Jamie Tharrett, Christopher and Candace Tharrett, Megan Leger, Aaron and Devon Leger, Nicholas and Justina Leger, Tim and Brianne Crowley, Heather Crowley and Matt Crowley, 9 Great Grandchildren: Eric and Sarah Donalis, Stephen Donalis and his fiancé, Jordan Bronson, Michael and Hilary Donalis, Madison Tharrett, Connor Tharrett, Christopher Tharrett, Noah Beaudoin, Dennis Tharrett, and Olivia Leger, 7 Great Great Grandchildren: Zoey, Garrett, Abigail, Paul, Lilly, Sandor and MaryJane. Evelyn was predeceased by her sister, Leona Brown in 1998 and a brother, Bradford Brown at birth.
In lieu of flowers, donation in her memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital (www.stjude.org) or the SPCA (stlawrencevalleyspca.org).
Memories and condolences can be shared at www.hammillfh.com.
