Floyd E. Layboult, 95, formerly of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Floyd E. Layboult, age 95, formerly of Harrisville, passed away on November 30, 2020 at Riverledge Health Care in Ogdensburg.
Services for Floyd will be private at Garrison Cemetery in Pitcairn with Rev. Jeffrey Smith of First Baptist Church in Watertown officiating. Arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Floyd was born on September 28, 1925 in Pitcairn, NY to the late George L. and Ruby (Tomlinson) Layboult. He attended Pitcairn area schools. He served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He married Irene D. Cleveland on September 27, 1958 in the town of Pitcairn with Rev. Wilbert Chapman officiating. Irene passed away on July 19, 2009.
Floyd worked as a press operator at International Talc for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and helping his wife with the canning at the end of the summer season.
Surviving are five daughters; Kimberly and Gary Cole of Harrisville, Kelly Layboult of Sackets Harbor, Rhonda and Larry Banks of Watertown, Irene and Steve McIntosh of South Glens Falls and Terri Layboult and her companion, Mark Murdie of Gouverneur; son-in-law, Robert Tripp, Jr.; 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Along with his wife and parents, Floyd is also predeceased by a son, Floyd Clarence Layboult; two daughters, Patricia Lewis and Vicki Layboult, two brothers, Charles and George Layboult, and a great-grandson, Jayden Thurston.
Donations may be made in Floyd’s memory to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 31160, Hartford, CT 06150 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 7, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.