Floyd E. Layboult, 95, formerly of Harrisville

Floyd was born on September 28, 1925 in Pitcairn, NY to the late George L. and Ruby (Tomlinson) Layboult. He attended Pitcairn area schools. He served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge. He married Irene D. Cleveland on September 27, 1958 in the town of Pitcairn with Rev. Wilbert Chapman officiating. Irene passed away on July 19, 2009.