Former Fort Drum commander considered to lead DoD

WASHINGTON (WWNY) - President-elect Joe Biden’s short-list to run his Pentagon includes a former 10th Mountain Division commander.
CNN reports that retired Gen. Lloyd Austin is one of several people in line for the job.
Austin was commanding general at Fort Drum from 2003 to 2005.
He went on to be Army Chief of Staff as well as the head of U.S. Central Command.
His appointment would be historic. Austin would be the first Black person to run the Department of Defense.
