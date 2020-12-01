Giving Tuesday - the military edition

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Take 24 hours - midnight to midnight - and pack it with helping others. That’s what’s happening on Giving Tuesday. There’s a twist though with a military edition of the day.
Up and running since midnight is Brittany Raines. She’s delivering donuts and other treats to hospitals, schools and police stations.
“It’s all been smiles and welcoming and appreciative that we thought of them,” said Brittany Raines, Giving Tuesday Fort Drum ambassador.
In fact, Giving Tuesday Military is giving to more than 20 community groups near Fort Drum, including a donation of 175 jackets to the Watertown Urban Mission.
“What a difference this will make to individuals who are struggling right now. Particularly families and children who may go without winter clothing if not for this,” said Dawn Cole, executive director, Watertown Urban Mission.
The next thing on the list: Warm Up Watertown. Volunteers scattered dozens of winter accessories throughout Public Square. Including messages like: “I’m not lost. I’m here just for you. If you’re cold and you need me, please take me.”
The day didn’t end there. The Fort Drum chapter partnered with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives, where a pint goes a long way.
“One pint, 3 people. That is the greatest gift you can give,” said Cortney Shatraw, American Red Cross, Watertown.
A day of kindness, but when the clock strikes midnight, Raines says it shouldn’t stop.
“This holiday season is different and that’s okay. But kindness isn’t canceled. You can give any time of year, but right now it’s really needed,” she said.
