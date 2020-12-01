Hector H. Demers, 89, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hector H. Demers, age 89, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Riverledge Nursing Home, Ogdensburg. Interment will be at Foxwood Memorial Park. Funeral services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Hector is survived by one brother, Lionel Demers, of Ohio, one cousin; Dick Hawes, a sister in law; Audrey McGrath, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents; Adelard and Eva Demers, and five brothers; Wilfred, Francis, Victor, Joseph and Ernest.
Hector was born on December 14, 1930, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Adelard and Eva Richard Demers. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1950. Hector married Norma McGrath at St. Mary’s Cathedral on September 2, 1972, with the brother of the bride, Rev. Gerald F. McGrath and Rev. Victor Villeneuve officiating. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He first went to work at Cleveland container and then went to retire from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center after 31 years. He was a member of the VFW and the DAV and was an usher at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg.
Hector enjoyed his hunting camp in the town of Clare, fishing, and watching sports on television. He was burned in a fire in Korea at his base. He spent 72 days in a burn unit in Japan. Hector was a very patriotic person. He will always be known for his big heart and his generosity.
Donations can be made in honor of Hector to the Notre Dame Heritage Fund, 125 Ford Avenue Ogdensburg, NY 13669 or The St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY 68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
