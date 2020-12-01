Hector H. Demers, 89, of Ogdensburg

Hector was born on December 14, 1930, in Ogdensburg, NY, the son of Adelard and Eva Richard Demers. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1950. Hector married Norma McGrath at St. Mary’s Cathedral on September 2, 1972, with the brother of the bride, Rev. Gerald F. McGrath and Rev. Victor Villeneuve officiating. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. He first went to work at Cleveland container and then went to retire from the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center after 31 years. He was a member of the VFW and the DAV and was an usher at Notre Dame Church, Ogdensburg.