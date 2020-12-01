Jan Allan Keen, 80, of Dexter

DEXTER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jan Allan Keen, 80, of County Rt. 59, Dexter, NY passed away November 29, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on March 9, 1940 in St. Mary’s Pennsylvania, son of Allan Watson and Mary Isabel Hess Keen, he graduated from Waterloo High School in Waterloo, NY. He then received his Bachelor’s Degree in Landscaping architecture in the school of Forestry at Syracuse University. He went on to work for NYS Highway Department retiring after 40 plus years of service.
Jan’s true passion was for model trains. He was a founder and officer of the Watertown Area Model Railroad Club and co-owned and operated the North Country Hobby Shop in Carbone’s Plaza for several years. Jan was responsible for starting many in his beloved hobby. He also enjoyed his home on Lake Ontario.
Among his survivors are his brother and sister in law, Thomas E. and Dorothy F. Keen, Winston Salem, NC; a sister, Margery Susan Seveins, Boynton Beach, FL; two nephews and their wives, James (Laurie) Keen and Timothy (Ruth) Keen, all of Apex, NC; 3 great nephews and a great niece.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. It was Jan’s wish to be cremated and to be buried with family in the Maple Grove cemetery in Waterloo, NY. Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations in Jan’s memory may be made to the Watertown Area Model Railroad Club c/o of Randy Charlton 2531 Co. Rt. 32 Calcium, NY 13616
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
Jan’s brother and sister would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Samaritan Medical Center for their loving care of Jan during his final days.
