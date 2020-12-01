Leonard L. Countryman, 88, of Redwood

REDWOOD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Leonard L. Countryman, 88, passed away, Saturday morning, November 28, 2020.
Born July 19, 1932 in Theresa, NY, he was the son of George H. and Eva G. Dunn Countryman and attended local schools.
He married Kay F. Davis on November 16, 1955 at the Depauville United Methodist Church parsonage. Mrs. Countryman died April 13, 2012.
Mr. Countryman owned a dairy farm in Plessis, was employed with Taylor Concrete, Watertown, dug graves at cemeteries and was a construction laborer.
He enjoyed playing football, softball and kickball with his family.
Survivors include a son and his wife, Rick and Angel Countryman, Alexandria Bay, NY; four daughters and two sons-in-law, Debbie and Thomas Mynch, Clayton, NY, Carole and Ray Narrow, Jr., Evans Mills, NY, Evy Crump, Clayton, NY and Tracey Countryman, Alexandria Bay, NY; three brothers, Lyle “Butch”, Willis and Harry Countryman; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Diana Davis, Mayfred and Derwood Davis, all of TX; 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
His parents, his wife, Kay, a son, Leonard Countryman, Jr., a daughter, Nicole I. Countryman, three sisters, Rose Roser, Patricia Tibbles and Grace Jaques, three brothers, Francis, Roy and Bob Countryman and two step brothers, Herbert Countryman and Clifford Countryman died before him.
Graveside services will be 3 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
