Mary E. Archer, 101, of Edward

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary E. Archer, age 101, of Edwards, passed away on December 1, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Home in Ogdensburg.
Mary Elizabeth Archer was born on April 30, 1919 in Lysander, NY. She was raised in the Jefferson County Children’s Home in Watertown and attended high school at Watertown High School and in Washington D.C. Mary continued her education at the age of 55, receiving her Associate degree in Dietary Science from Canton Agricultural and Technical College.
She married George Frederick Archer on September 9, 1936 in the Congregational Church in Adams, NY with Rev. C. Taylor officiating. The couple lived most of their married lives in Edwards, but had lived in Groton, CT for seven years until after Mr. Archer’s death on May 11, 1979.
Mrs. Archer worked as a Dietician for a hospital in Groton, CT. When she was 16 years old, Mary worked as a Page in Congress and sang in the D.C. Congressional Choir.
A cancer survivor, Mary is known to be tough and resilient. She is a former Cub Scout Leader in Edwards and played the piano and organ for the Edwards First United Methodist Church. In her spare time she made wedding cakes for many people and enjoyed cooking and gardening. Mrs. Archer was also a great dancer and singer, with a beautiful voice.
Her survivors include four sons; George F. Archer, Jr. and his wife, Brenda of Virginia Beach, VA, Robert O. Archer and his wife, Elaine of Edwards, James E. Archer and his wife, Ninah of California, and Dale A. Archer and his wife, Tanis of Macomb. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
Mary is predeceased by a son, John W. Archer (1993), two daughters at birth, two sisters; Harriet Pavalcio and Olean Rodgers, and a brother, Howard Schnauber.
There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Mary will be buried in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Donations in her memory may be made to the Edwards Rescue Squad. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to French Funeral Home, Edwards. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
