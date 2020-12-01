Massena mayor arrested on drug charge

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Massena Mayor Timmy Currier was arrested Tuesday afternoon on drug-related charges, according to St. Lawrence County Undersheriff Sean O’Brien.
O’Brien tells 7 News Currier was stopped by authorities just before 12:30 pm Tuesday and was allegedly in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine.
Officials say at first, Currier failed to comply with officers. When detectives and special agents attempted to stop Currier’s vehicle, he allegedly failed to stop and kept driving for another third of a mile through the village of Massena. Currier also allegedly tossed about gram of crack out of his passenger-side window before he stopped his vehicle.
Undersheriff O’Brien says the Massena mayor is facing a charge of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th degree, a misdemeanor. He’s also charged with tampering with physical evidence, and failure to comply with a police officer. He was arraigned by Morristown Justice James Phillips and will re-appear at a later date.
The Department of Homeland Security assisted the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force in the arrest. A press release Tuesday night indicates Currier’s arrest was the result of an undercover operation.
Before serving as mayor, Currier was the village police chief. Our attempts to reach him Tuesday evening have been unsuccessful so far.
We’ve also reached out to members of the Massena Village Board for comment. The following is a statement from Village Trustee Christine Winston:
“I was just as shocked and saddened as everyone else to find out about the unfortunate situation with Mayor Currier today.
I have worked with Tim Currier on the Village Board for the past two years. He has remained professional, goal oriented and dedicated to improving the community of Massena. This situation is stressful for everyone involved.
As a Village Trustee I am concerned about our upcoming responsibilities and decisions that need to be made in a timely manner. However, there is a tentative plan in place to keep things running as smoothly as possible during his absence.
I do hope that the citizens of this community wait to receive facts before speculating about the specific charges involved. Tim has done a lot of positive things for our community and that cannot be erased regardless of whatever the current situation may be.”
St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua will hold a press conference Wednesday at 1 p.m. to provide updates on this case.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.