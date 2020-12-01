Ogdensburg fire union says it won’t renegotiate contract

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s fire union digs its heels in over a contract dispute with the city.
Union president Jason Bouchard addressed city council at Monday night’s budget session.
He said the union will not renegotiate its six-year contract signed in 2019.
The city’s proposed budget would cut 10 firefighter jobs.
The current contract has the department going from 28 to 24 members and has language prohibiting the number from dropping below 24 due to budget cuts.
Some councillors say the city can’t afford the roughly 3 percent annual raise in the contract.
Bouchard says one retirement is already in the books and it covers those costs.
“They’re going to have to deal with the fact that we have a contract,” Bouchard said. “And whether or not they agree to how it came about, it was bargained in good faith and we are just simply trying to honor what we signed our names to.”
The council could vote on the budget within the next week or two.
