Rain today, snow tomorrow

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be mainly a rainy Tuesday, followed by a snowy Wednesday.
Tuesday will be misty and foggy in the morning with steadier rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 40s.
Snow starts late afternoon into tonight. There’s a winter weather advisory for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Most of the snow will fall over the Tug Hill and parts of the Adirondacks, where some places will get 4 inches or more.
Other areas could see an inch or 2.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-30s.
It will be partly sunny and around 40 on Thursday.
Mixed precipitation changes to rain on Friday. Highs will be in the mid-30s.
There’s a small chance of snow and mixed precipitation on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs will be around 40 on Saturday and in the 30s on Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.