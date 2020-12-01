Richard “Dick” William McCormick, Jr., 81, of Gouverneur

Due to the current pandemic and for the safety of everyone, there will be a graveside service in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. For those who are uncomfortable with being around the general public, you may remain in your vehicle and drive through the cemetery at the end of the service and pay your respects to the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.