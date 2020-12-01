Richard “Dick” William McCormick, Jr., 81, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard “Dick” William McCormick, Jr., age 81, went to heaven to be with his Lord on November 30, 2020 at Riverledge Health Care in Ogdensburg with his loving family by his side.
Due to the current pandemic and for the safety of everyone, there will be a graveside service in Fairview Cemetery in Edwards on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. For those who are uncomfortable with being around the general public, you may remain in your vehicle and drive through the cemetery at the end of the service and pay your respects to the family. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Dick was born on May 14, 1939 in Bay Shore, Long Island, NY to the late Richard W. McCormick, Sr. and Ada (Bushaw) McCormick. He attended Canton Central School. Mr. McCormick served in the United States Army from September 11, 1957 until his honorable discharge on August 8, 1962.
Dick married Anna Lee Bullock on December 8, 1962 at the Edwards Methodist Church with Rev. Cameron officiating. The couple were about to celebrate their 58th year anniversary next week. Mr. McCormick retired from the NYS Department of Corrections after 38 years serving as a general mechanic and locksmith. He had previously worked at Cornell University for 10 years and owned and operated McCormick’s Garage in Edwards. He was also an assessor for the Town of Edwards and at the Met’s baseball team spring training for 6 years.
Dick was a member and former Chief of the Edwards Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department for many years. He was also a member of the Edwards Lions Club and St. James Church. At a late age, Dick received his brown belt in Tae Kwon Do. Dick and Anna had enjoyed spending winters in Port St. Lucie, FL. He enjoyed hunting, 4-wheeling, puttering in the garage, and watching NASCAR and local racing. He also loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Anna McCormick, daughter, Michelle McCormick, son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Lori-Anne McCormick, and sisters, Patricia (Richard) Fulton and Bonnie (Larry) Mantle. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Benjamin Davison, Jonathan Davison, Nicholas Davison, Lindsey McCormick, and Danielle (Dillion) Stowell.
Donations in memory of Dick may be made to Edwards Volunteer Fire Department or to the St. James Catholic Church.
