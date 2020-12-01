Rickie A. Lawton, 63, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rickie A. Lawton, age 63 of Ogdensburg passed away at his home on Tuesday (December 1, 2020) surrounded by his family. As per his request there will be no public funeral services. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ogdensburg.
Surviving are his children Rickie Lawton Jr., Nicolas Lawton, Tonya (Brian) Lawton-Bates, Tiffany Lawton & her companion Jessie Beyette, Tara Lawton and step-daughter Lacy (Reece) Davis; grandchildren Brianna Beyette, Levi Bates, Aubree Lawton, Kaiden Ramsey, Zane Bates, Damien Lawton, Sidney Casino, Erin Thorpe, Tray Davis, Paul Davis and Cameron Lawton all of Ogdensburg; a brother Robert Lawton of Heuvelton; Ellen Lawton of Texas; former wives Brenda & Sherrie Lawton; mother & father in-law Richard & Judy Holmes of Ogdensburg
He was predeceased by twin sons Travis M. & Trevor A. Lawton; three brothers Ronald, Mike and Victor Lawton and a sister Debbie Heaton.
Rickie was born on October 17, 1957 in Potsdam, a son of Ronald & Thea (Martin) Lawton. He attended schools in Heuvelton and Ogdensburg, and later was married to Brenda LaRock in October of 1977. That marriage ended and he was again married to Sherrie Holmes on June 20, 1992.
During his career he worked for Ed Breen, JMS Mechanical, co-owner & operator of Mighty Foundations, and lastly the Ogdensburg Journal and Watertown Daily Times. He enjoyed hunting with his brother Robert Lawton and friends David & Richard Holmes, talking with his sister Ellen on the phone, working on cars and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, 6718 NY-68, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com
