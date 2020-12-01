Robert Eugene Ridler, 75, of Mannsville

MANNSVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Eugene Ridler, Mannsville passed away Friday, November 27th at his home while under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was 75 years old.
Robert was in Hutchinson, KS., a son to the late George M. and Frances Hermann Ridler.
Robert owned and operated his own sprinkler company in Denver, Co. After selling his company he worked with various Industrial Sprinkler Companies for over 30 years retiring in 2005.
He loved remodeling and refinishing projects. He was a traveler by heart, always wanting to move around the states, loving the mid to south west areas. Robert was a very caring and thoughtful person, always helping where he could.
Robert is survived by his wife, Melody (Miller) Ridler, daughter, Marcey Ridler-Kiewit, his son, Chris (Kristen) Ridler, stepson, Cory (Barbara) Tryon, stepdaughter, Amy Tryon, 2 brothers, James (Donna) Ridler and Randy (Pam) Ridler. Also surviving are his 3 grandchildren, Genevieve, Autumn and Steven Tryon.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by his sister Gladys.
A private graveside service will be held in the Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory can be made to Hospice of Jefferson Co., 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.