Robert J. LaFave Sr., 79, of Natural Bridge

NATURAL BRIDGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert J. LaFave Sr., 79, passed away unexpectedly on Monday night, November 30, 2020 at Carthage Area Hospital.
Robert was born on January 31, 1941 in Tupper Lake, New York, son of the late Oliver Joseph and Bernest Clara (Dibble) LaFave. He attended Harrisville Central School and went on to be employed as a Crane Operator for Viking Cives Inc. in Harrisville for 28 years, until retiring due to a disability.
In 1962 he married Susanne B. Freer at the Natural Bridge Methodist Church.
Robert enjoyed working with his hands, doing mechanic work and tinkering in his garage. He also liked wood working and taking his old cars to car shows. Most of all he loved spending time with his tight-knit family and being “the boss”.
He was a member of the Natural Bridge Fire Department, the Star Lake Masonic Temple, and the Harrisville Museum.
Survivors include his wife, Sue; two children, Robert (Peggy) LaFave Jr. and Kelly (Gary) Finley, both of Natural Bridge; three brothers, Gary (Sarita) Richard (Violet) and Roger (Penny) LaFave, all of Harrisville; three sisters, Constance Brown, Patricia (Larry) Evans, and Janet (Richard) Ward, all of Harrisville; four grandchildren, Daisy (Jason) Gaumes of Natural Bridge; Andy (Shannon) Finley of Natural Bridge; Cassandra (James) Kimball of Carthage; and Kathy (Joseph) Anderson of Natural Bridge; as well as 15 great-grandchildren.
Robert was predeceased by two sisters, Gladys Young who died in 1996 and Delores Young who died in 2019; as well as a brother, Oliver Francis LaFave who died in 2020.
No public services will be held.
Arrangements are with Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service and condolences can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
