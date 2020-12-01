16,000 student-designed masks headed to schools around St. Lawrence County

TOWN OF COLTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - They hope a snazzy mask design will help in the fight against COVID-19. Soon, every student in St. Lawrence County will have one.
Tuesday morning, Colton-Pierrepont students wore regular masks. But by afternoon, many were wearing ones showing a peaceful sunset designed by Logan LaShomb.
“Just to bring some positivity, right now. We definitely need some positivity. So it was nice to kind of bring some of that in,” said LaShomb, Colton-Pierrepont 8th grader.
Logan’s drawing won the St. Lawrence County Youth Bureau’s “It’s your task to wear a mask!” contest. It was a project of the bureau’s Youth Advisory Board.
“It makes me feel like I’m a part of this larger thing that is just bigger than me. Where it’s a nationwide effort in order to protect everybody,” said Amanda Woods, Youth Advisory board member.
The contest started when school did in September. For the first time, students were required to wear masks in school. So the contest was about more than just winning.
“We talked about how the mask made them feel and about how they felt about how they looked. So when I presented this opportunity to make a mask for this contest, they were actually really excited,” said Krystal Hewer, Colton-Pierrepont art teacher.
Now, 16,000 masks are being distributed to students throughout the county.
“It gives people a sense of community. So like, ‘Hey that person wearing a mask right there, I have that same one. So we ought to stick together in this,’” said Woods.
LaShomb’s mask design emerged at the top after the judging of 190 entries; 150 of those came from Colton-Pierrepont.
