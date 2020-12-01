Velma M. Herron, 89, of Heuvelton

Velma was born on September 21, 1931 in Rockwood, NY. She attended the local school and took her first job in Johnstown, NY at Dankarts Leather factory where she laced footballs and sewed gloves. Velma and John were married on June 6, 1953 in Fort Plain NY. She supported her husband throughout his career while making a home for their growing family. They relocated to Heuvelton in 1967 and this became Home Sweet Home.