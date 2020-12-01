Velma M. Herron, 89, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Velma M. Herron, age 89, of Heuvelton, NY died peacefully in her sleep on Monday November 30, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents; Floyd and Jenny (Weaver) Polmateer, nine siblings; Amie, Charles, Floyd Jr, Ivan, Katherine, William, Leo, Marvin, Virgil of Rockwood, NY, and her loving husband of 67 years, John F Herron, of Heuvelton, NY.
Velma was born on September 21, 1931 in Rockwood, NY. She attended the local school and took her first job in Johnstown, NY at Dankarts Leather factory where she laced footballs and sewed gloves. Velma and John were married on June 6, 1953 in Fort Plain NY. She supported her husband throughout his career while making a home for their growing family. They relocated to Heuvelton in 1967 and this became Home Sweet Home.
A loving mother and homemaker, Velma was a remarkable cook and enjoyed family gatherings, especially around the holidays. Her family was her passion and her delight. For many years leading up to her passing, she loved reading novels, working in her flowerbeds, and enjoying the companionship of her dear friends.
Velma is survived by her six children; daughter Deborah Spraker, son John Herron, Jr, daughter Donna Zager and her husband Eric, daughter Kathleen Nicholson and her husband Mark, son Michael Herron and his wife Tamra, daughter Colleen Overton and her husband Carl. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Velma requested an intimate burial and funeral for her family and friends. Calling hours will be held from 9:00AM to 10:30AM at Frary Funeral Home on December 5, 2020 with the funeral service to follow at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church at in Heuvelton at 11:00AM with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Velma will be laid to rest beside her beloved at Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
Donations may be made in Velma’s memory to St. Raphael’s Church, 5 Clinton Street, Heuvelton, NY 13654. Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
