Wesley Albert Buffham, 87, of Ebens Corners

Wesley is survived by his wife 66 years, Martha; their family, Bonnie Buffham of Massena and her sons, Michael and Amie Buffham of Potsdam and Mark Buffham of Massena; Joseph and Bobbie Buffham of Massena and their children, Bobbie Jo and Todd Manning of Massena and Jeremy and Niki Buffham of Louisville; Dawn Buffham and JoEllen Bero of Massena; Laurie Clemens and Luanne Tucker of Raymondville; and Cathy and Bruce Walker of Ogdensburg and their children, Jeff and Erica Walker; his great grandchildren, Jonathan, Brandon, Breanna, Jordan, Felicia, Patrick, Noah, Aiden, and Bryce; and his great grandchildren, Owen, Nova, and Jaxtn.