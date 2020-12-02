Cheryl M. Kohl ,70, formerly of Rodman

Cheryl was born April 6, 1950, in Rodman, a daughter of Robert and Joyce (Hutchins) Bisig, Sr. She attended South Jefferson High School. Cheryl married Roger Kohl October 18, 1969. Roger died December 22, 2003. Cheryl and her husband traveled the United States and abroad in Germany while he was in the US Army, settling in North Carolina. Cheryl worked for Walmart for many years, retiring in 2013. Cheryl’s love and passion was her children and grandchildren, she made them a large part of her daily life.