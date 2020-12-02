Cheryl M. Kohl ,70, formerly of Rodman

RODMAN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Cheryl M. Kohl ,70, Mebane, NC and formerly of Rodman, NY, died November 29, 2020, at Cone Health Care in Burlington , NC, with her family by her side.
Cheryl was born April 6, 1950, in Rodman, a daughter of Robert and Joyce (Hutchins) Bisig, Sr. She attended South Jefferson High School. Cheryl married Roger Kohl October 18, 1969. Roger died December 22, 2003. Cheryl and her husband traveled the United States and abroad in Germany while he was in the US Army, settling in North Carolina. Cheryl worked for Walmart for many years, retiring in 2013. Cheryl’s love and passion was her children and grandchildren, she made them a large part of her daily life.
Surviving are two daughters, Tammy Simmons, Burlington, NC and Karrie Boshart, of Mebane, NC, five brothers, Robert J. Bisig, Jr. (Kim), Henderson, Albert E. Bisig (Gail), Adams, Larry D. Bisig (Mary) Adams Center, Daryl D. Bisig (Pam), Carthage, James B. Bisig (Elizabeth), Mannsville, four sisters, Elaine E Jewett, Watertown, Deborah S. Parran, Kissimmee, FL, Darlene J. and Joseph Gregory, Watertown, eight grandchildren, Lenny Simmons, Jr.; Tommy, Joey and Cassion Kohl; Dustin, Jacob, Kenny and Trevor Kohl. A son, Robert, on May 9, 2019, two brothers- in-law, William Jewett, James Parran and a sister- in-law, Wanda Bisig, all died before her.
There are no calling hours or funeral at this time. A funeral service and burial will be in the spring in Ellisburg Rural Cemetery. Local arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made at www.dlcalarco.com
