Clayton Opera House presents Virtually Celtic Christmas

Clayton Opera House presents a Virtually Celtic Christmas
By 7 News Staff | December 2, 2020 at 7:37 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 7:37 AM

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House can’t host any live concerts, so they’re presenting a virtual one.

Executive director Julie Garnsey was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Virtually Celtic Christmas.

Watch the video above for her interview.

The concert features top Irish tenor Michael Londra.

It livestreams at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 and will be available for 48 hours after that.

Tickets are $25 and the opera house gets part of the proceeds.

Buy tickets and find out more at claytonoperahouse.com.

