Clayton Opera House presents Virtually Celtic Christmas

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Clayton Opera House can’t host any live concerts, so they’re presenting a virtual one.
Executive director Julie Garnsey was on 7 News This Morning to talk about a Virtually Celtic Christmas.
Watch the video above for her interview.
The concert features top Irish tenor Michael Londra.
It livestreams at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 5 and will be available for 48 hours after that.
Tickets are $25 and the opera house gets part of the proceeds.
Buy tickets and find out more at claytonoperahouse.com.
