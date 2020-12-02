Feeling a lot like winter

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be a snowy and breezy Wednesday.
There’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Jefferson, Lewis, and Oswego counties until 7 p.m.
The snow will start wrapping up in the afternoon, so the advisory might be lifted early.
Places in higher elevation could see a total of 4 to 6 inches. Snow could be heavy at times.
Many roads are snow-covered and slippery. Some could also have a thin layer of ice due to recent rain.
Wednesday’s highs will be in the low 30s. We could see wind gusts to 25 miles per hour.
Temperatures dip into the upper 20s overnight.
It will be partly sunny and in the low 40s on Thursday.
Mixed precipitation changes to rain on Friday. Highs will be in the low 40s.
It will be partly sunny and in the upper 30s on Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-30s.
There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 30s both days.
