Kadie K. Macauley, 36, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Kadie K. Macauley, 36, of Gale St., Watertown, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on November 28, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Born on September 22, 1984 in Sierra Leone, West Africa, daughter of Alpha and Julia Kamara, she graduated from high school in Ghana, West Africa. In 2003 Kadie moved to the United States.
She married Joseph Tyron in May of 2009 in Everett, Washington. She and her husband started a family and Kadie stayed home to raise their children and was a homemaker. The couple divorced in August of 2015. In April of 2020 she moved to Watertown, NY to be closer to her children while they are attending West Point and NY Military Academy.
Kadie loved dancing to Christian music, attending her children’s school activities and most of all being a mother.
Among her survivors are the father of her children and companion, Joseph Tyron and her four beloved children, Hosanna Tyron, West Point, Joshua Tyron, New York Military Academy, Joel Macauley and Jesselle Macauley of Watertown.
