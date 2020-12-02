Margaret E. Sheets, 98, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Margaret E. Sheets, 98, a longtime resident of North Raquette River Road, passed away early Sunday morning, November 29, 2020 in Bedford, Virginia, where she had been residing for the past several years.
Margaret was born December 14, 1921 in Massena, the daughter of the late John and Mary Fisher Schwartzkopf. She attended Massena schools graduating in 1939. On July 12, 1941, she married Raymond Francis Sheets at St. Mary’s Rectory in Massena with Rev. Isle, officiating. He predeceased her on December 1, 1984.
As a young lady, Margaret worked in the offices at Alcoa and for the US Government during World War II in Bremerton, Washington. After return to Massena, she worked for Clopman’s, Kinney Drugs, M.H. Fishman’s and the A&P Market, retiring in 1982. She was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, a former member of the Racket River Home Bureau, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and doing crafts.
Margaret is survived by her five daughters, Laurie Sheets of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Cheri Sheets of Orinda, California; Nancy and Glenn Gunsauls of Thaxton, Virginia; Peggy Sheets of Hollis, New Hampshire; and Brenda Sheets of Brattleboro, Vermont; 5 grandsons; her sister, Helen Guertin of Hickory, North Carolina; her brothers, John Schwartzkopf of Uniontown, Pennsylvania; and William Schwartzkopf of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; 14 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband; Margaret was predeceased by an infant son, Gerald; her sister, Irene Schwartzkopf on September 30, 2018; and her brother, Stephen J. Schwartzkopf on August 31, 1999.
Due to attendance restrictions, Margaret’s funeral will be celebrated privately at St. Joseph’s Church, Massena on December 7, 2020. Burial will follow the services in Pine Grove Cemetery, Beach Street, Massena.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley or a charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends are encouraged to share memories, offer condolences, and watch her funeral services at www.donaldsonfh.com.
