Margaret E. Sheets, 98, of Massena

As a young lady, Margaret worked in the offices at Alcoa and for the US Government during World War II in Bremerton, Washington. After return to Massena, she worked for Clopman’s, Kinney Drugs, M.H. Fishman’s and the A&P Market, retiring in 1982. She was a long-time communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, a former member of the Racket River Home Bureau, and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, and doing crafts.