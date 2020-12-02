Morning Checkup: the importance of quarantining

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Quarantining is important if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
Karen Abare is Samaritan Medical Center’s director of infection prevention and control.
She talked about the importance of quarantining during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.
She says 14 days may seem like a long time to quarantine, but that’s how long it can take from when you’re exposed to the disease to when you become sick and contagious.
Find out more at samaritanhealth.com or call the hospital’s COVID-19 resource line at 315-755-3100.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.