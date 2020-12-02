80 new COVID cases reported in tri-county region Wednesday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County
There were 27 new cases to report in Jefferson County Wednesday.
Seven people are hospitalized; 238 people are in mandatory isolation and 1,209 are in mandatory quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 883 positive cases and 5 deaths.
The county says 633 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
St. Lawrence County
St. Lawrence County Public Health said Wednesday that 44 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to date to 1,008.
Officials said 243 cases are active and 8 people are hospitalized.
To date, 16 people have died from COVID-19.
According to the county, 749 cases have been released from isolation.
Lewis County
Lewis County announced 9 new cases Wednesday.
The county has had a total of 356 cases and 4 deaths since the pandemic began.
The county Public Health Agency said 7 people are hospitalized and 77 are in isolation.
Another 297 people are under quarantine.
Since the pandemic began, 275 people have recovered from the coronavirus.
